January 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Hysan (MTN) Limited
Guarantor Hysan Development Company Limited
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date January 16, 2023
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.766
Payment Date January 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMorgan & UBS
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Hong Kong
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
