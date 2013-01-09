January 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date February 22, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp
Issue price 100.003
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 20bp
Payment Date January 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan
& RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 700 million sterling
when fungible
ISIN XS0854758868
