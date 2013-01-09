January 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date October 14, 2022

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 103.612

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Notes The issue size will total 4.5 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0832628423

Data supplied by International Insider.