January 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower HSBC France

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2020

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.217

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings A1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.