January 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower HSBC France
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 16, 2020
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.217
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings A1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Data supplied by International Insider.