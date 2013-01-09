January 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV
Issue Amount C$100 million
Maturity Date January 22, 2018
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.876
Reoffer price 99.876
Yield 2.151 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.