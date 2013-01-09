January 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date January 16, 2019

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 99.82

Payment Date January 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM & Rabobank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Dutch

ISIN XS0875328790

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.