January 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date January 16, 2019
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 99.82
Payment Date January 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM & Rabobank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Dutch
ISIN XS0875328790
