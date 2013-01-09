January (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date January 16, 2017

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.136

Reoffer price 100.536

Payment Date January 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Market

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct Selling & 0.225 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

