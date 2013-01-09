January 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 30 million euro
Maturity Date July 08, 2016
Coupon 1.610 pct
Issue price 104.54
Reoffer price 104.54
Payment Date January 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Market
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 140 million
euro when fungible
ISIN DE000A1K0UD3
Data supplied by International Insider.