Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Deutsche Telekom International Finance BV
Guarantor Deutsche Telekom AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 18, 2021
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.072
Yield 2.253 pct
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 103.7bp
over the 2.5 pct 2021 DBR
ISIN XS0875796541
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 17, 2028
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 98.72
Yield 3.36 pct
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 180.6bp
over the September 2022 DBR
ISIN XS0875797515
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date January 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & Societe
Generale CIB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)