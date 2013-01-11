China shares flat amid liquidity concerns; Hong Kong up again
* Risk appetite curbed by liquidity concern, geopolitical tension
January 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date April 19, 2022
Coupon 5.0 pct
Reoffer price 106.174
Yield 4.1875 pct
Spread 76 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB
Payment Date January 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500 - 1
Governing Law NSW
Notes The issue size will total A$775 million
When fungible
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Risk appetite curbed by liquidity concern, geopolitical tension
By Aparajita Saxena March 8 Most Southeast Asian stock markets slipped on Wednesday as caution set in ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting next week where it is widely expected to raise interest rates. Investors are awaiting clues on the U.S. economy, culminating with the government's payrolls report for February, which is due on Friday, to determine whether a rate hike at the upcoming meeting is a done deal. "Investors are booking profits across the market in
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a senior unsecured long-term rating of 'AA-' to Kiwibank Limited's (AA-/Stable) AUD175 million fixed-rate senior notes due to mature on 15 March 2027. These notes are Kiwibank's first instruments issued since the removal of New Zealand Post's guarantee on 1 March 2017. The notes are marketed to Australian and Asian institutional investors and have a maturity of 10 years from issuan