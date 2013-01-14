January 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 625 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2018

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.521

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Commerzbank, DZ Bank,

Nord/LB & Unicredit

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000AAR0157

Data supplied by International Insider.