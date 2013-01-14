BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
January 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 625 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2018
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.521
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Commerzbank, DZ Bank,
Nord/LB & Unicredit
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000AAR0157
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.