BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
January 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 3, 2020
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.676
Reoffer yield 2.175 pct
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 118.5bp
Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date January 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, JP Morgan & Nomura
Ratings A2 (Moody's) &
A- (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0876758664
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.