BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
January 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Gas Naturalfenosa Finance BV
Guarantor Gas Natural SDG S.A
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 08, 2019
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 100.149
Reoffer price 99.749
Spread 163 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & BNP Paribas
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0204574914
Data supplied by International Insider.
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.