* India's benchmark BSE index breached the psychologically meaningful level of 20,000 for the first time since Jan. 2011, but retreated below that in later trading. * Indian shares continue to be supported a day after the government delayed the implementation of controversial rules on tax avoidance and lower-than-expected inflation bolstered the case for cut in interest rates. * The BSE index is up 0.1 percent at 19,916.37 while the NSE Index is flat. * India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares gain 2.7 percent, a day after topping expectations with a 23 percent rise in October-December profit. * Auto makers shares gain on hopes a cut in interest rates will improve industry demand: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares gain 0.7 percent, while Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd is up 0.3 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)