January 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date January 15, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 100.31
Reoffer price 100.31
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond over 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT
Payment Date January 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,
JPMorgan & RBC capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclsoed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion sterling
when fungible
ISIN XS0872706881
