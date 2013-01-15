January 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date January 15, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 100.31

Reoffer price 100.31

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond over 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT

Payment Date January 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,

JPMorgan & RBC capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclsoed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0872706881

