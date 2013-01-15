Fitch Affirms Credendo Single Risk at IFS 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credendo Single Risk Insurance AG's (Credendo Single Risk; formerly Garant Versicherungs Aktiengesellschaft Vienna) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Fitch's view of the strong probability of support, if needed, for Credendo Single Risk from its parent, the Belgian state-owned credit insurer, Credendo Exp