Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Credito Valtellinese SC

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date July 24, 2015

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.729

Spread 355.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 399.7bp

over the OBL 157

Payment Date January 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Mediobanca & Natixis

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Italian

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.