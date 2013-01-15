Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Credito Valtellinese SC
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date July 24, 2015
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.729
Spread 355.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 399.7bp
over the OBL 157
Payment Date January 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Mediobanca & Natixis
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Italian
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.