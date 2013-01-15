Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Fantasia Holding Group Co. Ltd

(Fantasia)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date January 22, 2020

Coupon 10.75 pct

Yield 10.75 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date Janurary 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America and Citi

Ratings B1 (Moody's), BB- (S&P),

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 2-1

Governing Law New York

