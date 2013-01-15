BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $1.18 billion multifamily K-Deal, KF28
* Freddie Mac - About $1.18 billion in K certificates are expected to settle on or about Mar. 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Fantasia Holding Group Co. Ltd
(Fantasia)
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date January 22, 2020
Coupon 10.75 pct
Yield 10.75 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date Janurary 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America and Citi
Ratings B1 (Moody's), BB- (S&P),
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 2-1
Governing Law New York
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credendo Single Risk Insurance AG's (Credendo Single Risk; formerly Garant Versicherungs Aktiengesellschaft Vienna) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Fitch's view of the strong probability of support, if needed, for Credendo Single Risk from its parent, the Belgian state-owned credit insurer, Credendo Exp
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).