BRIEF-Pool Corporation says chairman Sexton to retire
* Pool corporation announces changes to its board of directors and declares quarterly cash dividend
Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date March 23, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.888
Reoffer price 99.888
Yield 1.3915 pct
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 17.45bp
over the 2020 UST
Payment Date January 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, Morgan Stanley
& RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN US045167CF88
* Pool corporation announces changes to its board of directors and declares quarterly cash dividend
* Jean-Yves Lavoie succeeds Peter Dorrins as President and Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.