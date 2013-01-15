BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $1.18 billion multifamily K-Deal, KF28
* Freddie Mac - About $1.18 billion in K certificates are expected to settle on or about Mar. 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Digital Stout Holding
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date January 17, 2025
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 99.248
Reoffer price 99.248
Spread 210 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2025 UKT
Payment Date January 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, BofA Merrill
Lynch & Lloyds TSB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
ISIN XS0876477810
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).
* Aequus announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal of units to $4.5 million