January 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank
(IADB)
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date March 15, 2018
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.84
Reoffer price 99.84
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, HSBC,
TD SEcuritie, BoAML, CBA, Daiwa & DZ Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
ISIN US4581X0BZ00