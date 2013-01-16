Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2035
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.029
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, GSI, JPMorgan, Natixis, NordLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0878008225
