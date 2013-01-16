Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2035

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.029

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, GSI, JPMorgan, Natixis, NordLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0878008225

