Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo SpA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 24, 2025
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 99.418
Yield 3.435 pct
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 189.2bp
over the 1.5 pct March 2025 DBR
Payment Date January 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Agricole, HSBC, RBS
& Unicredit
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
