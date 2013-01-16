January 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland NV

Issue Amount N$100 million

Maturity Date May 02, 2018

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 101.29

Yield 3.967 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 01, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Rabobank and Toronto-Dominion Bank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Netherlands

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.