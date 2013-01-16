January 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland NV
Issue Amount N$100 million
Maturity Date May 02, 2018
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 101.29
Yield 3.967 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 01, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Rabobank and Toronto-Dominion Bank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Netherlands
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.