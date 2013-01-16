January 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million rand

Maturity Date April 29, 2016

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.3525

Reoffer price 99.3525

Yield 5.23 pct

Payment Date January 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske, Nordea & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

