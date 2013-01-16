January 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million rand
Maturity Date April 29, 2016
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 99.3525
Reoffer price 99.3525
Yield 5.23 pct
Payment Date January 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske, Nordea & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
