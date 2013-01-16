BRIEF-Banque Profil de Gestion FY net profit up at CHF 262,702
* FY operating income amounted to 0.5 million Swiss francs ($493,632)compared to a negative result of - 0.5 million francs in 2015
Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG (DT Hypo)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date July 23, 2014
Coupon 0.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.9
Yield 0.317181 pct
Payment Date January 23, 2013
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000DHY3863
Data supplied by International Insider.
* FY net result amounts to 20.38 million euros ($21.56 million) compared to 19.96 million euros in 2015
March 9 The U.S. municipal bond market grew slightly to $3.8337 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2016 from a revised $3.8334 trillion in the third quarter, according to a quarterly report from the Federal Reserve released on Thursday.