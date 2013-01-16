BRIEF-Banque Profil de Gestion FY net profit up at CHF 262,702
* FY operating income amounted to 0.5 million Swiss francs ($493,632)compared to a negative result of - 0.5 million francs in 2015
January 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date January 24, 2020
Coupon 8.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 753 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date January 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CITI, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC,
Morgan Stanley & UBS
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
* FY net result amounts to 20.38 million euros ($21.56 million) compared to 19.96 million euros in 2015
March 9 The U.S. municipal bond market grew slightly to $3.8337 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2016 from a revised $3.8334 trillion in the third quarter, according to a quarterly report from the Federal Reserve released on Thursday.