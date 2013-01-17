BRIEF-United Pacific Industries expects to record a profit for FY 2016
* Group is expected to record a profit for year ended 31 december 2016
January 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Land of Nordrhein Westfalen (NRW)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2022
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.69
Reoffer price 99.69
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, HSBC, Natixis, Unicredit
& WGZ Bank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.45 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN DE000NRW0E68
Data supplied by International Insider.
* FTSE Russell announces that there will be no changes to constituents of straits times index, following march quarterly review
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, March 2 The man who last year made global headlines by claiming to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of bitcoin, is working with a fugitive online gambling entrepreneur to file scores of patents relating to the digital currency and its underlying technology, blockchain.