January 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Land of Nordrhein Westfalen (NRW)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2022

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.69

Reoffer price 99.69

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, HSBC, Natixis, Unicredit

& WGZ Bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.45 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000NRW0E68

Data supplied by International Insider.