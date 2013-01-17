BRIEF-United Pacific Industries expects to record a profit for FY 2016
* Group is expected to record a profit for year ended 31 december 2016
Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Swedbank Hypotek AB
Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 13, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 23.5
Payment Date January 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes The issue size will total 375 million
Swedish crown when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Group is expected to record a profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* FTSE Russell announces that there will be no changes to constituents of straits times index, following march quarterly review
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, March 2 The man who last year made global headlines by claiming to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of bitcoin, is working with a fugitive online gambling entrepreneur to file scores of patents relating to the digital currency and its underlying technology, blockchain.