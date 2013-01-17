BRIEF-United Pacific Industries expects to record a profit for FY 2016
* Group is expected to record a profit for year ended 31 december 2016
Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 19, 2016
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.587
Spread 138 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 180.5bp
over the 4.0 pct July 2016 DBR
Payment Date January 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank
& LBBW
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1RFBU5
Data supplied by International Insider.
* FTSE Russell announces that there will be no changes to constituents of straits times index, following march quarterly review
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, March 2 The man who last year made global headlines by claiming to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of bitcoin, is working with a fugitive online gambling entrepreneur to file scores of patents relating to the digital currency and its underlying technology, blockchain.