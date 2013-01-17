UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co (Hella)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date Janaury 24, 2020
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.523
Reoffer price 99.523
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 144.9bp
over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date January 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & RBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN XS0875513268
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources