Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co (Hella)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date Janaury 24, 2020

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.523

Reoffer price 99.523

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 144.9bp

over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date January 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & RBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN XS0875513268

