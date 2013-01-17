Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nestle Holdings Inc
Guarantor Nestle S.A
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date July 24, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.576
Yield 1.451 pct
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 67.7bp
over the 0.75 pct December 2017 UST
Payment Date Janaury 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Paribas, Mitsubishi & UBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0878581890
