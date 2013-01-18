Jan 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Deutsche Kreditbank AG (DKB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 25, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Yield 1.076 pct
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BLB, Deutsche Bank,
Unicredit & WGZ
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000DKB0176
