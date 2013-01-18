BRIEF-Sherritt provides an update on Ambatovy JV waiver extension
* Provides an update on Ambatovy Joint Venture waiver extension
Jan 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Powerlong Real Estate Holding Ltd
Guarantor Substantially all the Restricted Subsidiaries
outside the PRC
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date January 25, 2018
Coupon 11.25 pct
Reoffer price 98.608
Yield 11.625
Payment Date January 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, The Royal Bank of Scotland
& Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Ratings B3 (Moody's), B (S&P)
Listing SEHK
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Provides an update on Ambatovy Joint Venture waiver extension
* Is launching an offering of $1,600 million of Senior Notes due 2023 and 2025
WASHINGTON, March 10 Automakers recalled a record 53.2 million vehicles in 2016 in the United States after a massive expansion of the callback to replace Takata Corp air bag inflators, the U.S. Transportation Department said on Friday.