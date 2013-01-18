January 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Ferrovial Emisiones S.A

Guarantor Ferrovial S.A

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 30, 2018

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 99.692

Reoffer price 99.692

Spread 240 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bankia, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank,

HSBC, ING, Santander GBM & Societe Generale CIB

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0879082914

Data supplied by International Insider.