Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel SA (BFCM)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 23, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30bp

Issue price 99.879

Reoffer price 99.879

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 36bp

Payment Date January 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi & RBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

