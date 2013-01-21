Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Nexity SA

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date December 27, 2018

Coupon 3.749 pct

Yield 3.75 pct

Spread 254.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 252.9bp

Over the 4.25 pct OAT

Payment Date January 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan & Natixis

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

