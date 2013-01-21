Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Banco Santander SA

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 30, 2018

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.487

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 235.4bp

over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

Payment Date January 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, BofAML, CA CIB, Natixis

& Santander GBM

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

Data supplied by International Insider.