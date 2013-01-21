Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 28, 2016

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.794

Spread 310 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 352.4bp

over OBL #159

Payment Date January 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Aletti, BAML, Banca IMI, Citi, GSI & Natixis

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0880063994

Data supplied by International Insider.