BRIEF-SM Prime Holdings announces bond issues
* To issue up to 15 billion pesos fixed rate retail bonds with an over subscription option of up to 5 billion pesos
Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 28, 2016
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.794
Spread 310 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 352.4bp
over OBL #159
Payment Date January 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Aletti, BAML, Banca IMI, Citi, GSI & Natixis
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0880063994
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* To issue up to 15 billion pesos fixed rate retail bonds with an over subscription option of up to 5 billion pesos
MEXICO CITY, March 6 Demand was double the availability of $1 billion in hedge contracts Mexico's central bank offered for the first time on Monday, but the auction failed to provide support for the peso.
LONDON, March 7 A recent surge in North Sea deals, driven by private equity money, will inspire other investors to spend more in the ageing basin where gross revenue has turned positive for the first time in five years, Britain's oil lobby said.