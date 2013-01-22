Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts-Hypothekenbank AG
(DG Hypo)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 29, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.841
Yield 1.399 pct
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 37.9bp
over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date January 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB, DZ Bank, Nord LB, Unicredit
& WGZ Bank
Ratings AAA (S&P)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN DE000A1REYW6
