(Update to add Fitch and S&P Ratings)
Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date July 29, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 150bp
Reoffer price 99.876
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 155bp
Payment Date January 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, DZ Bank, LBBW, RBI &
Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P)
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undiscolsed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0880279491
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.