January 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ANZ Bank (Europe) LTD

Guarantor ANZ Bank New Zealand

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 14, 2019

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0205287706

