January 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ANZ Bank (Europe) LTD
Guarantor ANZ Bank New Zealand
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 14, 2019
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
ISIN CH0205287706
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.