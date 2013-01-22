January 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Electricite de France SA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 99.26

Reoffer price 99.26

Yield 4.375 pct

ISIN FR0011401736

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 5.375 pct

Issue price 98.923

Reoffer price 98.923

Yield 5.5 pct

ISIN FR0011401751

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date January 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, CITI, BNP paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,

Banca IMI, Natixis & Societe Generale

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

