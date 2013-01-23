Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date March 20, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.87
Reoffer price 99.87
Payment Date January 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
