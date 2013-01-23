January 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Housing and Development Board
(HDB)
Issue Amount S$1.2 billion
Maturity Date January 30, 2018
Coupon 1.23 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 5 year SOR
Payment Date January 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, DBS, HSBC,
Standard Chartered Bank, UOB
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.