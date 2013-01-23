Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Terra Boligkreditt
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 30, 2023
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.582
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 61bp
over the 1.5 pct February 15, 2023 DBR
Payment Date January 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Natixis & UniCredit
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0881369770
