Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Veneto Banca SCPA

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date July 31, 2015

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.729

Spread 350 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 396bp

Over OBL 157

Payment Date January 31, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank & Natixis

Ratings BB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0881547466

