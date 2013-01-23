Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date January 29, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000BLB0SE5
