Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date February 04, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.435

Reoffer price 99.435

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CBA, HSBc & UBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

ISIN XS0881511868

