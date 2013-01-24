Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Schwyzer Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss franc
Maturity Date February 20, 2023
Coupon 1.125 pct
Yield 1.051 pct
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) SKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0205310904
